Monday, June 8, 2020

Blake Shelton's southern-style restaurant, Ole Red Orlando, opens in Orlando on June 19

Posted By on Mon, Jun 8, 2020 at 1:40 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA OLE RED ORLANDO/INSTAGRAM
  • Screenshot via Ole Red Orlando/Instagram

Country singer Blake Shelton is opening a massive, 17,000-square-foot "Southern-style" restaurant at Orlando's Icon Park, footsteps from the attraction's 400-foot Wheel.

Calling it a very special birthday announcement, the singer noted the restaurant will open its doors a week from Friday.

"My birthday is June 18, but Ole Red Orlando is opening on June 19, that's way more important," said Shelton in an Instagram video. "Depending on what the phase is of reopening the state will determine what the music situation is, but we're going to have a party."

Ole Red has other locations in Nashville, Gatlinburg, and Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

The new two-story restaurant will hold up to 500 guests, providing live music in an acoustically-sound dining space. Shelton says the restaurant will feature made-from-scratch entrees and specialty cocktails exclusive to Orlando.

June 19 is also, of course, Juneteenth, the celebration of the first reading of the Emancipation Proclamation to enslaved African Americans in Texas, by Union general Gordon Granger.

No word yet on whether the restaurant will offer a moment to acknowledge this other Southern historical moment.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

