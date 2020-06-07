Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, June 7, 2020

Bloggytown

The latest coronavirus numbers in Florida for Sunday, June 7

Posted By on Sun, Jun 7, 2020 at 1:43 PM

click to enlarge Illustration of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) - IMAGE VIA CDC/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Image via CDC/Wikimedia Commons
  • Illustration of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

The Florida Department of Health on Sunday released numbers about the coronavirus in the state. Here are some takeaways:

Total number of cases in Florida: 63,938

Increase in cases from a Saturday count: 1,180

Deaths of Florida residents: 2,700

Increase in deaths from a Saturday count, with deaths of people who tested positive in Broward, Martin, Osceola, Palm Beach, Polk and Washington counties: 12

Deaths in Washington County, with the death of a 73-year-old man verified Sunday: 7

Deaths of residents or staff members of long-term care facilities: 1,388

Percentage of deaths involving residents or staff members of long-term care facilities: 51.4 percent

Long-term care deaths in Washington County: 6

Deaths of people under age 45: 61

Deaths of people ages 45 to 64: 342

Deaths of people ages 65 to 84: 1,361

Deaths of people 85 or older: 936


Source: Florida Department of Health
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's Swan City Bagels closes after owner's 'hateful' tweets spark controversy Read More

  2. Here's a rundown of the scheduled protests ahead for Central Florida Read More

  3. Epcot's international cultural representatives will not return when the park reopens Read More

  4. Disney may use the pandemic as the excuse to finally overhaul Fastpass and Extra Magic Hours Read More

  5. As Florida's Phase 2 reopening begins, state records highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation