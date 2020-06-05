Sanford company avoids layoffs by making coronavirus safety products

View this post on Instagram

Hey everyone, just an update on what's going on with the TPMs. We shipped out the first wave of online orders and are busy making as many more as we can to meet the demand. The unfinished steel ones are still $1 local pickup and free for first responders (maximum of 5 tools per person). You can DM me if you would like to pick some up or order online through the Shopify store we set up . We are also doing a Kickstarter to manufacture these out of brass which is a much better material due to its antiviral/bacterial properties. https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/touchpointminimizer1/the-touch-point-minimizer @sanford365 #PPE #metalfabrication #smallbusiness #welding #sanford