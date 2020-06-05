Sanford company avoids layoffs by making coronavirus safety products

click to enlarge
-
Photo via McCarthy Fabrication/Instagram
-
Members of the McCarthy Fabrication crew in October 2019
Charles McCarthy, owner of McCarthy Fabrications LLC., has sold over 9,000 units of a hand sanitizer stands that have helped his business stay afloat amid the pandemic.
McCarthy Fabrications, a construction and small scale contract manufacturing company based in Sanford, is open for business because of McCarthy's idea to manufacture a hand sanitizer stands that other more expensive companies were sold out of until July.
"I can make those now, I can make them available tomorrow," McCarthy said about the sanitation stands.
McCarthy says he is selling hand sanitizer stands, each costing around $150 dollars, all over the country to doctors, dentists, hospitals, schools, churches, car dealerships and businesses.
click to enlarge
-
Photo via McCarthy Fabrication website
-
Products that McCarthy Fabrication is now making
One hospital in Louisiana purchased 500 units of McCarthy's hand sanitizer stand, and the company Infinity Ward, which developed popular video game "Call of Duty," bought many units as well.
In his first week, McCarthy Fabrications
sold only 20 units but in the second week, he sold 300 units in just one day. His ideas were not always successful, though.
Before the hand sanitizer stand, McCarthy jumped on the bandwagon with a cheap version of the touchpoint minimizer tool, which allows the user to let the tool touch commonly infectious areas instead of their hands. He started a Kickstarter campaign to fund his idea but failed. The campaign goal was to raise $12,500 dollars but instead, it only raised $1,238 dollars.
"I think we only sold like 10 or 15 units," McCarthy said.
After his touchpoint minimizer tool idea failed, a Lysol wipe stand, a device to open the door with your feet and a stand for gloves also didn't make it.
While McCarthy still sells the touchpoint minimizer tool, which he only has a few left, he is saving his employees and his business with the successful sanitizer stand sold on Amazon or through his website
.
"I hope sales on this continue but it would be much better if the pandemic was over," McCarthy said.
His 6,000 square feet warehouse in Sanford is rather large for the four or five employees that McCarthy provides hand sanitizer for and enough social distancing space to do their work. McCarthy says he is happy to be able to give his employees work and keep them out of having to file for unemployment and deal with the system.
On June 1, McCarthy Fabrications began selling their own hand sanitizer dispenser stands with attachments for pump bottles on Amazon.
"I certainly hope that sales on this continue after the pandemic is over, but if they don't and if the pandemic ends and it dries up then great the pandemic is over and now I'm happy, McCarthy said. "I'd rather the pandemic go away than keep selling hand sanitizer stands."
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.