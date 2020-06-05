Though Florida cinemas outside Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties are allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity today, most movie houses are choosing to wait. Leading the charge will be the Enzian Theater and Aloma Cinema Grill.
“In accordance with the Governor's Phase Two reopening plans, we will open the cinema at 50 percent capacity next Friday (June 12),” Enzian said today in a press release. “Our comfortable seating you've all come to love will be physically distanced to ensure your safety.”
If Enzian sticks to its posted schedule, the 1957 classic 12 Angry Men will be its first big screening in nearly three months, though its Enzian on Demand series has been entertaining streaming audiences for the last several weeks. That series will continue next week. (The theater’s outdoor restaurant, Eden Bar, reopened three weeks ago.)The Aloma Cinema Grill, which, like Enzian, can rearrange tables and chairs to reduce capacity, plans to reopen even sooner. The theater has not yet responded to our request for confirmation, but its outgoing phone message says the cinema will reopen on June 8. However, it will require patrons to make reservations in advance by calling its office at 407-671-4964.
