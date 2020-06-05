Here's a rundown of the scheduled protests ahead for Central Florida

click to enlarge

As protests against police brutality in the wake of recent deaths from those in Black and colored communities took hold of Florida throughout the week, Central Florida already has plans to continue protesting over the weekend and beyond.

Protests throughout Florida have been mostly peaceful, but some have ended violently and with police resorting to tear gas and fear. As the fight for equality and an end to police bias against Blacks and people of color continues, consider joining the movement and taking to one of these several protest already schedules.

So far, there are at least five scheduled protests in Orlando. On Friday and Saturday, June 5 and 6, at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. respectively, protesters will gather at Lake Eola Park. Other protests to look forward to will occur on Tuesday, June 7, at 12 p.m. at 1001 N. Orange Ave., Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. at 99 N. Rosalind Ave., and Sunday, June 19, at 8 a.m. at John Young Pkwy. and W. Colonial Drive.

Mayor Buddy Dyer instituted an 8 p.m. curfew for downtown Orlando nightly, while the wider city's curfew is still 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Recently, the Orlando Police Department have utilized tear gas to disperse crowds staying after curfew, with the exception of Thursday night, when protesters began leaving before the curfew.

click to enlarge Image via Orlando Black Out/Instagram

Not too far from Orlando, Tampa has also schedules protests. On June 5 at 4 p.m., protesters will gather at Hillsborough County 13th District Judicial Circuit Court. Other protests will take place on June 6 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Fred Ballpark and Curtis Hixon Park, respectively. Another will take place on June 7 at Joe Chillura Courthouse Square Park. A time has yet to be decided.

Although protests in Tampa have mostly began peacefully, some have ended in violence. On May 30, someone set fire to a Mobil gas station at N. 30th Street and E. Busch Blvd., and a Champs Sports store on E. Fowler Avenue was looted. Tampa did have a curfew of 7:30 p.m. until 6 a.m., but the curfew was canceled on June 2 after heated protests continued taking place until later.

Apopka has two planned protests ahead, so far. Both will be held on June 6 at 11:30 p.m.; one will be from Kit Land Nelson Park to Police Office and the other will begin at the Apopka Police Department. Apopka is currently under a curfew that begins at 10 p.m.