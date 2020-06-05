Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Gist

Friday, June 5, 2020

The Gist

Epcot's international cultural representatives will not return when the park reopens

Posted By on Fri, Jun 5, 2020 at 6:43 PM

click image Epcot's Mexico Pavilion - PHOTO COURTESY GREG STEVENSON/FLICKR
  • Photo courtesy Greg Stevenson/Flickr
  • Epcot's Mexico Pavilion
When Walt Disney World's theme parks reopen in July, Epcot's World Showcase pavilions will be without the cultural representatives who staffed much of Epcot's World Showcase, a collection of pavilions each devoted to a different country and its culture.

When Disney closed its doors in March, many of these employees was furloughed and sent back to their home countries. Fox 35 reports that Disney brass and the union representing these employees have made the determination that they would not return for the time being.



Disney fan site Blog Mickey released some of the text of the agreement between Disney and the cast member union negotiating for the cultural representatives:
The Parties recognize and agree for the purposes of a reopening and until such time that the Company is able to resume normal staffing, employees who do not meet the culturally authentic theming at EPCOT may be temporarily assigned to work in positions that are otherwise reserved for Cultural Representatives.
Aside from thee staffing woes, most of the big new rides and projects Epcot was planning to debut this year have been delayed, including the Mary Poppins flat ride, the Ratatouille ride, the Festival Center, and the Play pavilion in the old Wonders of Life building.

Epcot is currently scheduled to reopen to the public on July 15 along with Hollywood Studios. These two parks will be just behind the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, reopening a few days earlier on July 11.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

