Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Bloggytown

Orange County's Split Oak Forest could be saved by the coronavirus pandemic

Posted By on Thu, Jun 4, 2020 at 1:04 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DAVE PLOTKIN
  • Photo by Dave Plotkin

The fate of the Split Oak Forest has for the last couple of years been a heartbreaking struggle by local environmental advocates against Central Florida's self-destructive instinct to give developers whatever they want, whenever they want it.

Late last year, it looked that battle was lost when the Central Florida Expressway Authority, and local governments in Orange and Osceola County voted to extend the Osceola Parkway toll road right through the wildlife preserve. But now, in a strange twist of fate, it seems the coronavirus might save Split Oak from that fate.

The Osceola Parkway extension, pushed hard by the developers Tavistock, looked to be a done deal, and the effective ruin of an untouched area of old, wild Florida purchased by local governments more than two decades ago to offset wetlands impact by developers.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DAVE PLOTKIN
  • Photo by Dave Plotkin

But here's the twist, despite the best-laid plains, this highway extension project might be delayed for a very long time, and maybe even shelved. Local governments are taking massive revenue hits because of the coronavirus pandemic, and a lot of projects big and small are being slashed. Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel reports that next week,  officials are expected to vote on a delay of the Osceola Parkway extension to 2034.

Maxwell went on to urge local leaders to abandon the project altogether:

"But I’ll go a step further and say members — which include Mayors Buddy Dyer and Jerry Demings, along with gubernatorial appointees and county commissioners from Seminole, Lake, Osceola and Brevard — should use this time to re-evaluate this project’s route altogether … because it is a betrayal."

Seconded. Check out this gallery of shots of the pristine beauty of Split Oak, a natural treasure in our own backyard.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Blogs »

Related Locations

  • Split Oak Forest

    • Narcoossee and Clapp-Simms Duda roads, St. Cloud South

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney may use the pandemic as the excuse to finally overhaul Fastpass and Extra Magic Hours Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces Phase 2 reopening of bars, movie theaters and bowling alleys to start Friday Read More

  3. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer institutes nightly curfew in Downtown Orlando of 8 p.m. effective immediately Read More

  4. Orlando may be in the running to host the Republican National Convention this summer Read More

  5. Peaceful Orlando protests on Tuesday lead to tear gas after curfew Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation