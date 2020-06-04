Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Protest of Florida's unemployment system planned for Orlando's Lake Eola Park

Posted By on Thu, Jun 4, 2020 at 1:58 PM

deo-10001.jpg

Statewide demonstrations and rallies are planned for next Wednesday to protest Florida's unemployment system, particularly the spectacularly botched and cruel response to massive numbers of Floridians becoming unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Protests are so far set for Orlando, Tampa and Tallahassee next week.

Going back to Sen. Rick Scott's gutting of the state's unemployment system as governor and setting up a broken website designed to fail to frustrate people right out of applying for benefits, or Gov. DeSantis' half-hearted attempts to address the problem, coupled with his troubling tendency to lash out at those in need, or just the irrefutable fact that those in need are not getting the money they rightly deserve, this is a full-on failure of state leadership.

Protest the broken and corrupt FLDEO unemployment system in Florida at Lake Eola Park on Wednesday, June 10, starting at 10 a.m.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

