Protest of Florida's unemployment system planned for Orlando's Lake Eola Park

Statewide demonstrations and rallies are planned for next Wednesday to protest Florida's unemployment system, particularly the spectacularly botched and cruel response to massive numbers of Floridians becoming unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Protests are so far set for Orlando, Tampa and Tallahassee next week.

Going back to Sen. Rick Scott's gutting of the state's unemployment system as governor and setting up a broken website designed to fail to frustrate people right out of applying for benefits, or Gov. DeSantis' half-hearted attempts to address the problem, coupled with his troubling tendency to lash out at those in need, or just the irrefutable fact that those in need are not getting the money they rightly deserve, this is a full-on failure of state leadership.