Downtown Orlando's Ceviche Tapas Bar and Restaurant closes permanently

In what may be one of the first of many difficult decisions to come for Orlando restaurants, the owners of Ceviche Tapas Bar announced today they would close permanently.

Posted on the restaurant's Facebook page was this statement: “It has been our honor to serve the people of Orlando for the past decade. Sadly, the impact of COVID-19 has forced us to make a difficult decision. Ceviche will immediately cease operations permanently in Orlando. The closure is very disappointing for all involved. From the bottom of our heart, thank you for the memories, loyalty and support over the past ten years. We are incredibly grateful to all of our guests and team members– thank you. We sincerely hope that your experience with us will always remain a cherished memory.”

In our 2008 review, we remarked upon Ceviche's sumptuous ambience, calling it "as grand and enticing a restaurant you’ll find in the city." Among the many sad comments appended to Ceviche's Facebook announcement was one from local restaurateur, Maxine Earhart, who said, "… You will be missed and always remembered, especially as being the only restaurant that I’ve known at all in Orlando to have a naked woman on the outside of the restaurant!"

Curse you, COVID-19.