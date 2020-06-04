Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Tip Jar

Downtown Orlando's Ceviche Tapas Bar and Restaurant closes permanently

Posted By on Thu, Jun 4, 2020 at 4:32 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA CEVICHE TAPAS BAR AND RESTAURANT / FACEBOOK
  • image via Ceviche Tapas Bar and Restaurant / Facebook

In what may be one of the first of many difficult decisions to come for Orlando restaurants, the owners of Ceviche Tapas Bar announced today they would close permanently.

Posted on the restaurant's Facebook page was this statement: “It has been our honor to serve the people of Orlando for the past decade. Sadly, the impact of COVID-19 has forced us to make a difficult decision. Ceviche will immediately cease operations permanently in Orlando. The closure is very disappointing for all involved. From the bottom of our heart, thank you for the memories, loyalty and support over the past ten years. We are incredibly grateful to all of our guests and team members– thank you. We sincerely hope that your experience with us will always remain a cherished memory.”

In our 2008 review, we remarked upon Ceviche's sumptuous ambience, calling it "as grand and enticing a restaurant you’ll find in the city." Among the many sad comments appended to Ceviche's Facebook announcement was one from local restaurateur, Maxine Earhart, who said, "… You will be missed and always remembered, especially as being the only restaurant that I’ve known at all in Orlando to have a naked woman on the outside of the restaurant!"

Curse you, COVID-19.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney may use the pandemic as the excuse to finally overhaul Fastpass and Extra Magic Hours Read More

  2. UCF students unite in the wake of racist tweets from professor Read More

  3. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces Phase 2 reopening of bars, movie theaters and bowling alleys to start Friday Read More

  4. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer institutes nightly curfew in Downtown Orlando of 8 p.m. effective immediately Read More

  5. Mayor Demings throws cold water on speculation Orlando is a possible host city for the Republican National Convention Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation