Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Florida's Tourism Numbers Are Trickling In Post Pandemic



The first post pandemic tourism numbers are in and while the initial indicators aren't too bad, they promise to get worse. - LINK

Meantime the organization, Feed The need, is trying to keep out of work theme park employees from going hungry. - LINK

Protests demanding justice for murdered Minneapolis man, George Floyd, are becoming a nightly occurrence in Central Florida. Many of the protesters demanding change in how the justice system treats Black people. - LINK