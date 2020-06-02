Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.
Florida's Tourism Numbers Are Trickling In Post Pandemic
The first post pandemic tourism numbers are in and while the initial indicators aren't too bad, they promise to get worse. - LINK
Meantime the organization, Feed The need, is trying to keep out of work theme park employees from going hungry. - LINK
Protests demanding justice for murdered Minneapolis man, George Floyd, are becoming a nightly occurrence in Central Florida. Many of the protesters demanding change in how the justice system treats Black people. - LINKIf you love Buffalo Wild Wings, this one's for you! - LINK
