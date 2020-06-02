Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Gist

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Posted By on Tue, Jun 2, 2020 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7

Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Florida's Tourism Numbers Are Trickling In Post Pandemic

The first post pandemic tourism numbers are in and while the initial indicators aren't too bad, they promise to get worse. - LINK

Meantime the organization, Feed The need, is trying to keep out of work theme park employees from going hungry. - LINK

Protests demanding justice for murdered Minneapolis man, George Floyd, are becoming a nightly occurrence in Central Florida. Many of the protesters demanding change in how the justice system treats Black people. - LINK

If you love Buffalo Wild Wings, this one's for you! - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

_
