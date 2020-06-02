Justice for George Peaceful Protest set for Orlando City Hall downtown today at 3 p.m.

Photo by Catherine McCarthy

This afternoon will see a large Justice for George peaceful protest at Orlando City Hall in Downtown Orlando to demand both immediate justice for the wrongful death of George Floyd and broader systemic change and overhaul of policing in the United States.

There have been daily protests downtown since Friday in response to the killing of George Floyd – very belatedly ruled a homicide by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner – by ex-police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis.

The protest and rally will include speakers Tamika Lyles, president of the Osceola County Black Caucus; Russell Drake , former Orange County Black Caucus president; and State Attorney candidate, Monique Worrell.



