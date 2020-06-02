Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Justice for George Peaceful Protest set for Orlando City Hall downtown today at 3 p.m.

Posted By on Tue, Jun 2, 2020 at 1:18 PM

PHOTO BY CATHERINE MCCARTHY
  • Photo by Catherine McCarthy

This afternoon will see a large Justice for George peaceful protest at Orlando City Hall in Downtown Orlando to demand both immediate justice for the wrongful death of George Floyd and broader systemic change and overhaul of policing in the United States.

There have been daily protests downtown since Friday in response to the killing of George Floyd very belatedly ruled a homicide by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner  by ex-police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis.

The protest and rally will include speakers Tamika Lyles, president of the Osceola County Black Caucus; Russell Drake, former Orange County Black Caucus president; and State Attorney candidate, Monique Worrell.

Gather at City Hall (400 S. Orange Ave.) and the event will begin at 3 p.m. The organizers are emphasizing the importance of social distancing and will be providing masks to attendees who need one on a first-come, first-served basis.


