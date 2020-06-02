Florida's Big Cat CEO Carole Baskin will take over Joe Exotic's tiger zoo

click to enlarge Screenshot via Netflix

Carole Baskin will soon own Joe Exotic’s tiger zoo.

A federal judge ruled Monday that the 16-acre Oklahoma property containing the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park formerly owned by Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is to be handed over to his rival Baskin.

The exotic zoo will become property of Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue in Tampa.

Exotic, has been involved in a series of lawsuits and long standing rivalry with Baskin for years, which was a major subject of interest in the Netflix hit documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence for plotting to have Baskin murdered, the killing of five tigers and several other wildlife violations.