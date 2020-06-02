Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Trump's 'law-and-order' rhetoric towards Justice for Floyd protesters

click image Photo courtesy Rick Scott/Senate.gov

Following on Gov. DeSantis' blustery and foolish 'zero tolerance' statement about the protests happening throughout the state calling for Justice for George Floyd, Trump's other favorite Floridian, Sen. Rick Scott chimed in, pleased as punch with Trump's favored tactics.

Scott appeared on CNBC this morning and, no surprises, fell right in line after offering lightning-quick condolences to the family of George Floyd, according to Florida Politics, stating:

"I’m glad the President is taking this seriously. I hope that every Mayor and every Governor does. I mean, you hear about the looting in New York. That can’t happen, we’ve got to stop this."

In other Scott news, he's been a busy bee lately – not helping the citizens of the state he represents who are being chewed up in the gars of a broken unemployment system or addressing a monumental health crisis or even dealing with racial injustice and heavy-handed policing – as one of a group of Republicans opening a politically-motivated investigation into Joe Biden and Hunter Biden. Priorities, y'know.