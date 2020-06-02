Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Trump's 'law-and-order' rhetoric towards Justice for Floyd protesters

Posted By on Tue, Jun 2, 2020 at 6:41 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY RICK SCOTT/SENATE.GOV
  • Photo courtesy Rick Scott/Senate.gov

Following on Gov. DeSantis' blustery and foolish 'zero tolerance' statement about the protests happening throughout the state calling for Justice for George Floyd, Trump's other favorite Floridian, Sen. Rick Scott chimed in, pleased as punch with Trump's favored tactics.

Scott appeared on CNBC this morning and, no surprises, fell right in line after offering lightning-quick condolences to the family of George Floyd, according to Florida Politics, stating:

"I’m glad the President is taking this seriously. I hope that every Mayor and every Governor does. I mean, you hear about the looting in New York. That can’t happen, we’ve got to stop this."

In other Scott news, he's been a busy bee lately  not helping the citizens of the state he represents who are being chewed up in the gars of a broken unemployment system or addressing a monumental health crisis or even dealing with racial injustice and heavy-handed policing  as one of a group of Republicans opening a politically-motivated investigation into Joe Biden and Hunter Biden. Priorities, y'know.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

