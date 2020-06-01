Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Gist

Monday, June 1, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, June 1, 2020

Posted By on Mon, Jun 1, 2020 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Protests Take Over As We Settle Into Yet Another New Normal



Just as we were settling into our "new normal", our normal changed. Looking for justice for George Floyd, protesters took over the City Beautiful last night, hoping their voices will be heard. - LINK

If you'd still like to be tested for COVID-19, the process is about to get more convenient in Central Florida with locations opening up at selected Publix and Home Depot stores. - LINK

If you think you've already had COVID-19, and would like to get the anti-body test, donating blood is the easiest way to get screened for free. - LINK

If you're a fan of the Osprey Tavern in Baldwin Park, you should know something fishy is going on with their menu. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags:

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

