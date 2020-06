Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, June 1, 2020

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

Just as we were settling into our "new normal", our normal changed. Looking for justice for George Floyd, protesters took over the City Beautiful last night, hoping their voices will be heard. - LINK If you'd still like to be tested for COVID-19, the process is about to get more convenient in Central Florida with locations opening up at selected Publix and Home Depot stores. - LINK If you think you've already had COVID-19, and would like to get the anti-body test, donating blood is the easiest way to get screened for free. - LINK If you're a fan of the Osprey Tavern in Baldwin Park, you should know something fishy is going on with their menu. - LINK