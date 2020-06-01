Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 1, 2020

Bloggytown

Kissimmee Police Department to march in solidarity with anti-racism protesters on Monday

Posted By on Mon, Jun 1, 2020 at 12:53 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA KISSIMMEE POLICE DEPARTMENT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Kissimmee Police Department/Facebook

The Kissimmee Police Department announced on Monday they are joining protesters calling for an end to police violence.

"The Kissimmee Police Department will be marching in solidarity with residents in Downtown Kissimmee tonight during a peaceful protest against police misconduct or brutality," said the message, attributed to Chief Jeffrey M. O'Dell.

Police will meet residents at the Civic Center at 5 p.m. and begin the march through downtown to the Kissimmee Police Department at 6. They will be closing down Broadway beginning at 4:30 through the end of the event.

It's a notable gesture, considering the significant mark left by white discrimination and institutional racism throughout Kissimmee's history, including homes owned by Black residents once having been subject to inspections by the city health officer and chief of police in 1922.

Even though the city's own history page omits references to it, Kissimmee was once completely segregated. In the 1920s, Black residents could only build houses and buy land in areas designated by the city commission as "black neighborhoods," located far away from white areas. Prospective Black land buyers first had to receive permission from the Kissimmee Development Commission and the city commission.

Even though the city's own history page omits references to it, Kissimmee was once completely segregated. click to tweet
In the 1930s, Blacks voters could not cast a vote in the Democratic primary, and a poll tax was established during general elections. In the 1940s, the city actively steered businesses away from "the Negro section" when planning Orange Blossom Trail, and prohibited development by Black people on Bermuda Avenue north of Hill Street. In the 1950s, when Black residents asked for improvements in their neighborhoods, the city rejected them and also refused to build a sewage lift station in a black neighborhood, leaving them with septic tanks.

In 1986, former judge Judge James Watson, a retired judge from the U.S. Court of International Trade then serving on the U.S. District Court bench in Orlando, ruled that the city had historically practiced discrimination against Kissimmee's three black neighborhoods, when it refused to keep roads up to code in majority-Black neighborhoods.

The Orlando Sentinel noted at the time that Watson, in deciding the suit, studied the city's history and concluded, "the present conditions of which plaintiffs complain are directly rooted in past events."

The announcement comes after a weekend of protests across Central Florida and around the world, decrying racist police violence and the killing of George Floyd under the knee of now former-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin. Chauvin, who owns a home in Windermere, was arrested Friday morning in Minnesota, while the other officers involved remain free as of Monday morning.

You can find out more about Monday's event with Kissimmee law enforcement on the KPD's Facebook page.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. An Orlando woman's home needs repairs or could be condemned. Here's how her neighbors are helping Read More

  2. Protesters in Orlando demand 'Justice for George Floyd' from Windermere to Orlando Read More

  3. Protesters gather outside Orange County home of Minneapolis cop who killed George Floyd Read More

  4. 'George Floyd was lynched today': Central Florida church calls out white supremacy with incredibly accurate sign Read More

  5. Osprey Tavern in Baldwin Park restructures and transforms into a seafood restaurant Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation