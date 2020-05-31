Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, May 31, 2020

Bloggytown

Half of Florida's COVID-19 deaths linked to long-term care

Posted By on Sun, May 31, 2020 at 7:21 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY SARCIFILIPPO VIA PIXABAY
  • Photo by sarcifilippo via Pixabay

In a stark reminder of the toll of COVID-19 on seniors and their caregivers, slightly more than half of the reported deaths of Floridians from the disease are now linked to long-term care facilities, state figures show.

Florida topped the 50 percent threshold in numbers released Saturday by the state Department of Health. A report released Sunday showed 2,451 deaths of Florida residents from COVID-19, with 1,230 involving residents or staff members of long-term care facilities.

The numbers of deaths in nursing homes and assisted living facilities from COVID-19 have increased at a far faster rate in recent weeks than deaths in the broader population. On April 30, for example, the state reported 1,268 overall deaths of Florida residents, with 423 —- or 33.4 percent —- involving residents or staff members of long-term care facilities.

The respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus is particularly dangerous to seniors and people with underlying health conditions, which generally describes most people in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
People under 55, by comparison, account for 5.8 percent of the overall deaths. click to tweet

To put a finer point on how the disease has disproportionately affected seniors, 34.6 percent of the overall reported deaths of Florida residents have involved people 85 or older, numbers released Sunday show. Similarly, 63.8 percent involve people 75 or older, while 85 percent involve people 65 or older.

People under 55, by comparison, account for 5.8 percent of the overall deaths.

State officials have taken a series of steps to try to combat the spread of the disease in long-term care facilities, including shutting off the buildings to visitors and ramping up testing. During an appearance Friday in Palm Beach County, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state’s “primary focus” in testing is staff members and residents of long-term care facilities, as it tries to curb potential outbreaks before they can spread.

“The reason why you have more risk there is, one, because you have (a) more elderly population (who) mostly have underlying existing health conditions. But then you also have an environment where the virus can spread rapidly. Close quarters, you have a lot of contact,” DeSantis said. “And so if you have a staff member introduce it, asymptomatic, it can spread quickly. So we’ve got to keep doing this and do the periodic testing of staff, testing the residents, because that’s really the best way that we can help save lives.”

Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, which lead the state in overall COVID-19 cases, also have the most deaths linked to long-term care facilities, with a total of 591 —- 48 percent of the long-term care deaths.

But the disease has caused deaths in nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout the state, including in rural counties such as Suwannee County, which has had 18 long-term care deaths, and Hendry County, which has had 13.

In all, 18 counties have reported more than 10 deaths linked to long-term care facilities, Sunday’s Department of Health report shows.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. NASA administrator says Trump watching new vehicle launch in person was 'a big risk' politically Read More

  2. Protesters in Orlando demand 'Justice for George Floyd' from Windermere to Orlando Read More

  3. 'George Floyd was lynched today': Central Florida church calls out white supremacy with incredibly accurate sign Read More

  4. An Orlando woman's home needs repairs or could be condemned. Here's how her neighbors are helping Read More

  5. Osprey Tavern in Baldwin Park restructures and transforms into a seafood restaurant Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation