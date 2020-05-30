Step into virtual rave the Gaytrix featuring local DJs and musicians on Zoom this Sunday

click to enlarge
What if I told you
Photo by Sandy Holmes for Orlando Weekly
Ivy Hollivana
that even though raves, like most live music, are off the table for a while, enterprising promoters are figuring out new ways to keep bodies moving … just at a slight remove? Next month, Orlando will host one of first "drive-in" raves
at the Fairgrounds, courtesy DJ Carnage. But this weekend you can experience the brave new world of the Zoom rave, as local DJ and musician Jason Kimmins presents the Gaytrix
The Gaytrix takes the video-conferencing technology out of the workday grind into the (virtual) club. The lineup features avant-pop singer Ivy Hollivana, Yaasss DJ Gay-Z, Totally Cool Dad, DeathRayz, and Kimmins as Jas000n.
Forget red pills and blue pills, you can enter the Gaytrix through Zoom on Sunday, May 31, at 8:30 p.m. Follow the Facebook event page
to get the proper login info.
