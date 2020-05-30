Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Saturday, May 30, 2020

Step into virtual rave the Gaytrix featuring local DJs and musicians on Zoom this Sunday

Posted By on Sat, May 30, 2020 at 12:48 PM

click to enlarge Ivy Hollivana - PHOTO BY SANDY HOLMES FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Sandy Holmes for Orlando Weekly
  • Ivy Hollivana
What if I told you that even though raves, like most live music, are off the table for a while, enterprising promoters are figuring out new ways to keep bodies moving … just at a slight remove? Next month, Orlando will host one of first "drive-in" raves at the Fairgrounds, courtesy DJ Carnage. But this weekend you can experience the brave new world of the Zoom rave, as local DJ and musician Jason Kimmins presents the Gaytrix.

The Gaytrix takes the video-conferencing technology out of the workday grind into the (virtual) club. The lineup features avant-pop singer Ivy Hollivana, Yaasss DJ Gay-Z, Totally Cool Dad, DeathRayz, and Kimmins as Jas000n.

Forget red pills and blue pills, you can enter the Gaytrix through Zoom on Sunday, May 31, at 8:30 p.m. Follow the Facebook event page to get the proper login info.





Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

