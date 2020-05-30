NASA administrator says Trump watching new vehicle launch in person was 'a big risk'

click to enlarge Screenshot via NASA/YouTube

Trump watches Saturday's NASA and SpaceX launch of the Falcon 9 rocket

In an interview on NASA's "Launch America" approximately 18 minutes after the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said he watched the launch with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, and that Trump's attendance at Wednesday's earlier launch attempt was "a big risk."

Interviewer Derrol Nail of NASA communications introduced Bridenstine, his boss, saying, "America's back, launching human astronauts again." He asked Bridenstine for his feelings about "President Trump becoming the third sitting president to watch a launch live from the Kennedy Space Center."



"To be clear," said Bridenstine, "I think he's the only sitting president to watch American astronauts launch on a brand-new rocket that has never launched before, and that's a big risk, you know."

click to enlarge Screenshot via NASA/YouTube

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, speaking after the launch

Bridenstine continued describing Trump's history with the space program.

"He also said were going to go to the moon by 2024," Bridenstine said. "That means he's putting himself at risk to say, 'look, I'm going to be accountable, potentially, I'm going to be accountable to the initiatives that I put forward,' and I think that's, we have not had that kind of leadership for space in a long, long time and I'm so grateful for it."

When Nail asked Bridenstine what was it like watching the launch with the president, and how Trump reacted, Bridenstine said, "it's obviously something that is near and dear to him."