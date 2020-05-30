Lawyers for state of Florida and NRA agree mediation would be 'fruitless' in fight over gun law

The National Rifle Association and Florida officials are asking a federal judge to drop court-ordered mediation in a lawsuit challenging a 2018 state law that prevents people under age 21 from purchasing firearms.
The ban was included in a sweeping law passed in response to the Feb. 14, 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Nikolas Cruz, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, is accused of killing 17 students and faculty members with a semi-automatic weapon.The law raised the age from 18 to 21 to purchase “long guns,” such as rifles and shotguns. A federal law already banned licensed firearms dealers from selling handguns to people under 21, and the state law broadened that to also prevent private sales of handguns to people under 21, according to court documents.
