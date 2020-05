The first round of Best of Orlando voting for 2020 is almost over. Time to nominate your favorite artists, businesses and restaurants

click to enlarge Photo via Santiago's Bodega

The year 2020 sure didn't turn out how most of us expected, but we can take some small comfort in community traditions, especially ones that spotlight the best of our city.

That's why Orlando Weekly's Best of Orlando 2020 is still going strong this year, and it might be more important now than ever before, and this weekend is your last chance to write in your vote.



Even as Central Florida trudges through pandemic shutdowns, coronavirus testing and massive unemployment, we can still share a little love to the bright spots and shining lights in our daily lives.

The top vote-getters in this round will advance to the final round, which runs June 24 through Aug. 2. We'll announce the winners on Wednesday, Aug. 19.





Again, this is your last chance to write in your vote.

After all, gratitude is what will get us through. That and fixing the goddamned unemployment website.So write in your heroes. Make sure your favorite restaurant is included. Take care that your favorite band isn't overlooked. Even nominate the elected officials who didn't make you feel like banging your head against a wall. It's all in there, and many more categories.Now it's your turn. The ballot is open until May 31, so time is running out to choose. Nominate everyone and everything that doesn't suck – the most talented people, the most worthwhile places and the things that you can't live without.In the second round, you'll be voting on the nominees. You won't be able to nominate anyone after May 31. Here's that link one more time: orlandoweekly.com/vote Ready?