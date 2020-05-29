Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 29, 2020

The Gist

The first round of Best of Orlando voting for 2020 is almost over. Time to nominate your favorite artists, businesses and restaurants

Posted By on Fri, May 29, 2020 at 5:08 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SANTIAGO'S BODEGA
  • Photo via Santiago's Bodega

The year 2020 sure didn't turn out how most of us expected, but we can take some small comfort in community traditions, especially ones that spotlight the best of our city.

That's why Orlando Weekly's Best of Orlando 2020 is still going strong this year, and it might be more important now than ever before, and this weekend is your last chance to write in your vote.

Even as Central Florida trudges through pandemic shutdowns, coronavirus testing and massive unemployment, we can still share a little love to the bright spots and shining lights in our daily lives.

After all, gratitude is what will get us through. That and fixing the goddamned unemployment website.

So write in your heroes. Make sure your favorite restaurant is included. Take care that your favorite band isn't overlooked. Even nominate the elected officials who didn't make you feel like banging your head against a wall. It's all in there, and many more categories.

Now it's your turn. The ballot is open until May 31, so time is running out to choose. Nominate everyone and everything that doesn't suck – the most talented people, the most worthwhile places and the things that you can't live without. The top vote-getters in this round will advance to the final round, which runs June 24 through Aug. 2. We'll announce the winners on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Again, this is your last chance to write in your vote. In the second round, you'll be voting on the nominees. You won't be able to nominate anyone after May 31. Here's that link one more time: orlandoweekly.com/vote.

Ready?

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 'George Floyd was lynched today': Central Florida church calls out white supremacy with incredibly accurate sign Read More

  2. Protesters gather outside Orange County home of Minneapolis cop who killed George Floyd Read More

  3. Seminole Tax Collector Joel Greenberg says he's tested positive for COVID-19 Read More

  4. When Florida's unemployment system fails, Orlando's elected state representatives take the calls Read More

  5. Judge rejects order trying to force Florida into fixing its unemployment system Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation