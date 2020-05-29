Snap Orlando photo gallery will leave the Cameo Theatre after six years in Mills 50

Just after celebrating their 10th anniversary this month, Snap Orlando announced it is leaving its Mills 50 location at the end of the year. Snap has operated a gallery at the historic Cameo Theatre space on Colonial for six years but will be moving out to focus more on public art exhibitions.
Founders Holly and Patrick Kahn explained the rationale for their move further in a statement released to press:
"Though we have loved being housed within the historic walls of the Cameo Theater, it has always been our vision to continue broadening our horizons and to bring new levels of public art exhibits to set Central Florida as a creative destination. Without confining ourselves to this space, we can explore new approaches and practices to heighten contemporary art offerings. Therefore, we have decided to embark on a multilayered program which will incorporate innovative art experiences, as well as collaborations with various leading cultural, educational and arts institutions to further bring the vision of Snap! Orlando to the community at large."
Snap Orlando hosted and housed some incredible photographic works in the Cameo, like the Chuck Stewart "Eye of An Era" retrospective, a star-studded exhibit of Dune Michals' portraits and ah exhibition of the work of Douglas Kirkland just ended.
