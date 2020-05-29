Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 29, 2020

The Gist

Snap Orlando photo gallery will leave the Cameo Theatre after six years in Mills 50

Posted By on Fri, May 29, 2020 at 2:45 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY SNAP ORLANDO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Snap Orlando/Facebook

Just after celebrating their 10th anniversary this month, Snap Orlando announced it is leaving its Mills 50 location at the end of the year. Snap has operated a gallery at the historic Cameo Theatre space on Colonial for six years but will be moving out to focus more on public art exhibitions.

Founders Holly and Patrick Kahn explained the rationale for their move further in a statement released to press:

"Though we have loved being housed within the historic walls of the Cameo Theater, it has always been our vision to continue broadening our horizons and to bring new levels of public art exhibits to set Central Florida as a creative destination. Without confining ourselves to this space, we can explore new approaches and practices to heighten contemporary art offerings. Therefore, we have decided to embark on a multilayered program which will incorporate innovative art experiences, as well as collaborations with various leading cultural, educational and arts institutions to further bring the vision of Snap! Orlando to the community at large."

Snap Orlando hosted and housed some incredible photographic works in the Cameo, like the Chuck Stewart "Eye of An Era" retrospective, a star-studded exhibit of Dune Michals' portraits and ah exhibition of the work of Douglas Kirkland just ended.

Snap will continue to operate its downtown gallery space on Church Street, and City Unseen is promised to return.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 'George Floyd was lynched today': Central Florida church calls out white supremacy with incredibly accurate sign Read More

  2. Protesters gather outside Orange County home of Minneapolis cop who killed George Floyd Read More

  3. Seminole Tax Collector Joel Greenberg says he's tested positive for COVID-19 Read More

  4. When Florida's unemployment system fails, Orlando's elected state representatives take the calls Read More

  5. Judge rejects order trying to force Florida into fixing its unemployment system Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation