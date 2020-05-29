You can drop off letters, donations for family of George Floyd at Saturday 'pull up' in Eatonville

click to enlarge Photo via George Floyd Memorial Fund/Go Fund Me

Floyd family with a picture of George Floyd who was a victim of police brutality

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Equal Ground Education Fund will host a drive-by letter drop off for George Floyd and his family called Pull Up for George Floyd.

Video of Floyd's death while handcuffed and knelt upon by a Minneapolis police officer has sparked protests across the country to end police brutality nationwide, including in Orange County. The officer seen in the video, Derek Chauvin, was arrested in Minnesota for Floyd's death on Friday. Protesters have been in front of a home owned by Chauvin in Windermere since Thursday.

I can confirm that: https://t.co/JJOIoyzVzl is the only legitimate @gofundme page to donate directly to the family of the George Floyd. We are aware of other fraudulent campaigns and we working with @gofundme to have them removed. Thank you for standing with the Floyd family. BLC — Benjamin Crump, Esq. (@AttorneyCrump) May 27, 2020