You can drop off letters, donations for family of George Floyd at Saturday 'pull up' in Eatonville

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Equal Ground Education Fund will host a drive-by letter drop off for George Floyd and his family called Pull Up for George Floyd.
Video of Floyd's death while handcuffed and knelt upon by a Minneapolis police officer has sparked protests across the country to end police brutality nationwide, including in Orange County. The officer seen in the video, Derek Chauvin, was arrested in Minnesota for Floyd's death on Friday. Protesters have been in front of a home owned by Chauvin in Windermere since Thursday."Brutality by police or any form calls for us to stand up and stand together," said Jasmine Burney-Clark, Orlando native, founder and consulting director of Equal Ground. "The impact transcends state lines and we want to make sure we show up for people no matter how close or how far."
Equal Ground is also asking those willing and able to donate money to Floyd's family directly through attorney Crump's GoFundMe memorial campaign for Floyd and his family. Donations are also being asked for the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a nonprofit organization for justice bail and bond donations.
I can confirm that: https://t.co/JJOIoyzVzl is the only legitimate @gofundme page to donate directly to the family of the George Floyd. We are aware of other fraudulent campaigns and we working with @gofundme to have them removed. Thank you for standing with the Floyd family. BLC— Benjamin Crump, Esq. (@AttorneyCrump) May 27, 2020
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.