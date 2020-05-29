Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Friday, May 29, 2020

You can drop off letters, donations for family of George Floyd at Saturday 'pull up' in Eatonville

Posted By on Fri, May 29, 2020 at 5:51 PM

click to enlarge Floyd family with a picture of George Floyd who was a victim of police brutality - PHOTO VIA GEORGE FLOYD MEMORIAL FUND/GO FUND ME
  • Photo via George Floyd Memorial Fund/Go Fund Me
  • Floyd family with a picture of George Floyd who was a victim of police brutality

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Equal Ground Education Fund will host a drive-by letter drop off for George Floyd and his family called Pull Up for George Floyd.

Video of Floyd's death while handcuffed and knelt upon by a Minneapolis police officer has sparked protests across the country to end police brutality nationwide, including in Orange County. The officer seen in the video, Derek Chauvin, was arrested in Minnesota for Floyd's death on Friday. Protesters have been in front of a home owned by Chauvin in Windermere since Thursday.

"Brutality by police or any form calls for us to stand up and stand together," said Jasmine Burney-Clark, Orlando native, founder and consulting director of Equal Ground. "The impact transcends state lines and we want to make sure we show up for people no matter how close or how far."

In Eatonville Equal Ground Education, a community-centered organization working for equal rights, has organized volunteers to collect letters that will be shipped to attorney Ben Crump who is Floyd's family lawyer.

Those interested can drive to equal Ground headquarters at 18 N. College Ave. between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and drop-off their letters to volunteers who will receive letters curbside.
Equal Ground is also asking those willing and able to donate money to Floyd's family directly through attorney Crump's GoFundMe memorial campaign for Floyd and his family. Donations are also being asked for the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a nonprofit organization for justice bail and bond donations.

“Many of the people who are members of the partner organizations remember vividly the day Trayvon Martin was killed right here in our backyard and remember traveling to Sanford to stand in solidarity with his friends and family," Burney-Clark said.

The drop-off letter event was made in partnership with Poder Latinx, Let Your Voice Be Heard Inc., African American Council of Christian Clergy, Orange County Chapter of NAACP, Orlando Chapter of National Congress of Black Women, Black Voters Matter Fund and Mi Familia Vota.

Find out more on the Pull Up for George Floyd event page on Facebook. As of Friday at 6 p.m., the fund has raised more than $2.5 million, far above its original $1.5 million goal.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

