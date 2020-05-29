Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Gist

Friday, May 29, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Friday, May 29, 2020

Posted By on Fri, May 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Manned Tollbooths Will Welcome Drivers Starting Monday



Grab your quarters, tollbooth operators are ready to welcome you back Monday morning. - LINK

COVID-19 is even impacting the way we get a driver's license in Florida. Now, instructors will guide new drivers from a distance. - LINK

If you've ever wondered what they do behind the scenes at Sea World, take a look at the rescue of this bottlenose dolphin. - LINK

Remember Seminole County's tax collector who publicly denounced social distancing? Well, guess what? - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

