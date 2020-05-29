Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 29, 2020

Bloggytown

For the first time in history, a third named storm could form in the Atlantic before hurricane season starts

Posted By on Fri, May 29, 2020 at 1:19 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA NOAA
  • Image via NOAA

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1, and we may already see our third named storm.

A new disturbance over the central Atlantic now has a 50% chance of development into a subtropical depression tonight or Saturday, according to a Friday morning outlook from the National Hurricane Center.

Currently, this sizable low-pressure area is moving northward several hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda, and producing a large area of showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds, according to the outlook.

If this weather system develops further and is named it will be called “Cristobal,” and will join Tropical Storm Arthur, which formed two weeks ago, and Tropical Storm Bertha, which formed Wednesday.
click to enlarge IMAGE VIA NOAA
  • Image via NOAA
According to CNN meteorologist Haley Brink, if Cristobal does form it would be the first time on record that three named storms have appeared in this basin before the official start of the hurricane season.
On Thursday, experts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted an “above-normal” 2020 Hurricane Season. click to tweet
Last week, experts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted an “above-normal” 2020 Hurricane Season. The six month hurricane season, beginning Monday, is expected to have 13-19 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Furthermore, there is a seven-day tax holiday, which will relieve Florida shoppers from paying sales tax on certain disaster-preparation items, starting today and ending on June 4. Qualifying items include flashlights, batteries, bungee chords, tie-down kits and more.

This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 'George Floyd was lynched today': Central Florida church calls out white supremacy with incredibly accurate sign Read More

  2. Seminole Tax Collector Joel Greenberg says he's tested positive for COVID-19 Read More

  3. When Florida's unemployment system fails, Orlando's elected state representatives take the calls Read More

  4. For widow of Eric Garner, George Floyd's death 'was like watching my husband die all over again' Read More

  5. Getting a driver’s license in Florida will be different during the coronavirus pandemic Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation