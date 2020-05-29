For the first time in history, a third named storm could form in the Atlantic before hurricane season starts

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1, and we may already see our third named storm.
A new disturbance over the central Atlantic now has a 50% chance of development into a subtropical depression tonight or Saturday, according to a Friday morning outlook from the National Hurricane Center.Currently, this sizable low-pressure area is moving northward several hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda, and producing a large area of showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds, according to the outlook.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.