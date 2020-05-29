Disney World clarifies new reservations system and resort hotel reopening date

click to enlarge Photo via Disney/Facebook

On Wednesday, Walt Disney World presented plans to reopen on July 11 and July 15 to an Orange County task force. The task force and Orange County Major Jerry Demings approved the plan and Disney now continues to await approval from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

One key feature that Disney has implemented is a reservations system, which requires all guests to make a reservation to attend the park prior to attendance. This system better allows Disney to manage the parks' attendance and minimize overcrowding.

click to enlarge Photo via Disney/Website

On Thursday, however, Disney announced that no new park reservations could be made. Existing ticket holders and annual passholders are Disney's current priority, and only after they make their reservation requests will new tickets be sold. The offerings were modified to maintain customer loyalty for those who already had purchased tickets.

click to enlarge Photo via Disney/Website