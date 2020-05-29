Some Florida Publix and Home Depot locations will start offering COVID-19 tests

click to enlarge Photo via Publix/Facebook

On Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new partnership with three Home Depot and three Publix stores to act as COVID-19 testing sites.

"If you're shopping and you want to get a test, you have the ability, very easy access, you don't even have to leave the parking lot to be able to do it," said DeSantis while speaking to reporters at a Home Depot in Boca Raton.