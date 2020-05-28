Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Gist

Thursday, May 28, 2020

The Gist

The Garden Theatre announces new dates for 2020-2021 season, now kicking off in late August

Posted By on Thu, May 28, 2020 at 1:03 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY GARDEN THEATRE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Garden Theatre/Facebook
Winter Garden's Garden Theatre has announced a revised set of opening dates for their 2020-2021 season of productions  now starting in late August of this year  and the steps they will be taking to ensure theatergoers have a safer experience when the doors of this venerable venue are open again.

The new schedule for their 2020-2021 slate of shows is:



Hello, Dolly!: Aug. 27-Sept. 27, 2020
Ugly Lies the Bone: Oct. 7-18, 2020
Matilda The Musical: Nov. 19-Dec. 20, 2020
A Class Act: Jan. 27-Feb. 7, 2021
A Raisin in the Sun: March 3-4, 2021
Beauty and the Beast: April 22-May 30, 2021
The Bodyguard: July 9-Aug. 1, 2021

A production of A Class Act will be replacing the previously-announced Parade. Additionally, Garden Theatre management has announced plans to introduce distanced seating and reduced theater capacity in line with social distancing guidelines for all shows through A Raisin in the Sun. The theater will return to full capacity for Beauty and the Beast in April of next year.

Visit the Garden Theatre's website for more information.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication.

