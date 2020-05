The Garden Theatre announces new dates for 2020-2021 season, now kicking off in late August

click image Photo courtesy Garden Theatre/Facebook

–

–

Hello, Dolly!: Aug. 27-Sept. 27, 2020

Ugly Lies the Bone: Oct. 7-18, 2020

Matilda The Musical: Nov. 19-Dec. 20, 2020

A Class Act: Jan. 27-Feb. 7, 2021

A Raisin in the Sun: March 3-4, 2021

Beauty and the Beast: April 22-May 30, 2021

The Bodyguard: July 9-Aug. 1, 2021

Winter Garden's Garden Theatre has announced a revised set of opening dates for their 2020-2021 season of productionsnow starting in late August of this yearand the steps they will be taking to ensure theatergoers have a safer experience when the doors of this venerable venue are open again.The new schedule for their 2020-2021 slate of shows is:A production ofwill be replacing the previously-announced. Additionally, Garden Theatre management has announced plans to introduce distanced seating and reduced theater capacity in line with social distancing guidelines for all shows through. The theater will return to full capacity forin April of next year.Visit the Garden Theatre's website for more information.