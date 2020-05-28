The Garden Theatre announces new dates for 2020-2021 season, now kicking off in late August

click image
-
Photo courtesy Garden Theatre/Facebook
Winter Garden's Garden Theatre
has announced a revised set of opening dates for their 2020-2021 season of productions –
now starting in late August of this year –
and the steps they will be taking to ensure theatergoers have a safer experience when the doors of this venerable venue are open again.
The new schedule for their 2020-2021 slate of shows is:
Hello, Dolly!: Aug. 27-Sept. 27, 2020
Ugly Lies the Bone: Oct. 7-18, 2020
Matilda The Musical: Nov. 19-Dec. 20, 2020
A Class Act: Jan. 27-Feb. 7, 2021
A Raisin in the Sun: March 3-4, 2021
Beauty and the Beast: April 22-May 30, 2021
The Bodyguard: July 9-Aug. 1, 2021
A production of A Class Act
will be replacing the previously-announced Parade
. Additionally, Garden Theatre management has announced plans to introduce distanced seating and reduced theater capacity in line with social distancing guidelines for all shows through A Raisin in the Sun
. The theater will return to full capacity for Beauty and the Beast
in April of next year.
Visit the Garden Theatre's website
for more information.
—
