Orlando's Addition Financial Arena will host virtual tour stop from Sony artist Kellie Rose in June

Addition Financial Arena today announced that it will be hosting a virtual tour stop from Sony Records pop act Kellie Rose in early June.

Rose, who released her debut single "I'm Fine" through Sony on May 1, launched her 12-stop virtual tour earlier this month. Each night of the tour, she goes live on the social media of a different venue in a different city. For the Orlando "show," she will broadcast from her home studio in Seattle through Addition's Facebook page.