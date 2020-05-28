Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Thursday, May 28, 2020

Orlando's Addition Financial Arena will host virtual tour stop from Sony artist Kellie Rose in June

Posted By on Thu, May 28, 2020 at 11:10 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY KELLIE ROSE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Kellie Rose/Facebook

Addition Financial Arena today announced that it will be hosting a virtual tour stop from Sony Records pop act Kellie Rose in early June.

Rose, who released her debut single "I'm Fine" through Sony on May 1, launched her 12-stop virtual tour earlier this month. Each night of the tour, she goes live on the social media of a different venue in a different city. For the Orlando "show," she will broadcast from her home studio in Seattle through Addition's Facebook page.

Kellie Rose brings her virtual tour to Addition Financial Arena's Facebook Live on Tuesday, June 2, at 7 p.m.



Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

