Orlando's Addition Financial Arena will host virtual tour stop from Sony artist Kellie Rose in June

Addition Financial Arena today announced that it will be hosting a virtual tour stop from Sony Records pop act Kellie Rose in early June.
Rose, who released her debut single "I'm Fine" through Sony on May 1, launched her 12-stop virtual tour earlier this month. Each night of the tour, she goes live on the social media of a different venue in a different city. For the Orlando "show," she will broadcast from her home studio in Seattle through Addition's Facebook page.Kellie Rose brings her virtual tour to Addition Financial Arena's Facebook Live on Tuesday, June 2, at 7 p.m.
