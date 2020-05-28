Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 28, 2020

Bloggytown

For widow of Eric Garner, George Floyd's death 'was like watching my husband die all over again'

Posted By on Thu, May 28, 2020 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge Eric and Esaw Ganer - PHOTO COURTESY 'AMERICAN TRIAL: THE ERIC GARNER STORY'
  • Photo courtesy 'American Trial: The Eric Garner Story'
  • Eric and Esaw Ganer

Three words still haunt Esaw Garner six years after her husband Eric Garner was killed by a New York Police Department officer during an arrest for selling loose cigarettes. Those same three words rang in her ears again Tuesday night.

"I can't breathe," were the words Eric Garner repeated 11 times while Officer Daniel Pantaleo held him around his neck on the sidewalk in a chokehold. This time, the words were coming from another African American man – 46-year-old security guard George Floyd, a Houston native and St. Louis Park, Minnesota, resident who died while being restrained by a police officer.

"It was like watching my husband die all over again," Esaw Garner told me during a phone interview Wednesday afternoon. "It was horrifying."

On Monday, video footage went viral that showed white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the back of Floyd's neck for more than seven minutes. During those agonizing minutes, Floyd pleads with Chauvin, "I can't breathe," "I'm about to die" and "Don't kill me."

The recorded incident came after police said Floyd "physically resisted" their order for him to exit his vehicle, so they could investigate a "forgery in progress."
On Monday, video footage went viral that showed white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the back of Floyd's neck for more than seven minutes. click to tweet
Video shows Chauvin's knee on the back of Floyd's neck even after he stops speaking and moving. Emergency medical services arrived and transported Floyd to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Late Tuesday evening, Garner said she watched the video of Floyd for the first time, even after her children asked her not to.

"I chose to look at it and I [cried]," Garner said. "I came downstairs and my sons asked me, 'What did you watch that for?'"

Although she understands the similarities between the incidents, Garner would rather people not compare Floyd's death to her husband's.

"They need to view each individual incident and not compare it like if it's some competition," she said. "It's weird."

Her message for Floyd's family is simple: Prepare yourself.

"Prepare yourself for the long haul," she said. "Prepare yourself mentally and physically. Prepare yourself for all the people who say they are going to be there and are not there."

Pantaleo never went to trial because the grand jury decided not to indict him. And Garner said the way police officers treat black people has not improved in the slightest since her husband's death. Floyd's death, she added, is more proof of that.

"[The police] don't care," she said. "They have no regard. They think they can do what they want to do because they have that badge. It's gotten worse. It's a bunch of bullshit. They need to be held accountable for their actions."

This story first appeared in our sister paper, the San Antonio Current.

_
Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider supporting this free publication with a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 'George Floyd was lynched today': Central Florida church calls out white supremacy with incredibly accurate sign Read More

  2. When Florida's unemployment system fails, Orlando's elected state representatives take the calls Read More

  3. SpaceX's planned Wednesday afternoon launch rescheduled for Saturday Read More

  4. SeaWorld and Walt Disney World approved by Orange County to reopen, dates await approval by DeSantis Read More

  5. KFC is testing a new chicken sandwich exclusively in Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation