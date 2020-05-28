First Florida location of NYC juice bar Pure Green to open in Orlando

click to enlarge

Time to give your lockdown diet a fresh twist.

A lot of us have put on roughly (COVID-)19,000 pounds thanks to not walking anywhere besides the fridge, stress-induced comfort food binges and way more takeout than usual. But there's a new player in town that may help mitigate the unhealthy aspects of takeout. Pure Green, a New York-based juice and smoothie chain, makes its Florida debut next week.

Pure Green’s signature menu items include a coconut-chia acai bowl, a mocha cold brew smoothie and the Golden Girl cold-pressed juice, made with turmeric, carrot, pineapple, lemon and ginger. Opening a restaurant isn't easy in the best of times, so we wish them luck.The new superfood restaurant opens the week of June 1 in the strip center the Shoppes of Fairview (at Edgewater and Fairbanks), where a Pizza Hut/Wingstop will be a nearby neighbor.