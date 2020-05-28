Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Thursday, May 28, 2020

First Florida location of NYC juice bar Pure Green to open in Orlando

Posted By on Thu, May 28, 2020 at 4:52 PM

Time to give your lockdown diet a fresh twist.

A lot of us have put on roughly (COVID-)19,000 pounds thanks to not walking anywhere besides the fridge, stress-induced comfort food binges and way more takeout than usual. But there's a new player in town that may help mitigate the unhealthy aspects of takeout. Pure Green, a New York-based juice and smoothie chain, makes its Florida debut next week.

Pure Green’s signature menu items include a coconut-chia acai bowl, a mocha cold brew smoothie and the Golden Girl cold-pressed juice, made with turmeric, carrot, pineapple, lemon and ginger. Opening a restaurant isn't easy in the best of times, so we wish them luck.

The new superfood restaurant opens the week of June 1 in the strip center the Shoppes of Fairview (at Edgewater and Fairbanks), where a Pizza Hut/Wingstop will be a nearby neighbor.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

