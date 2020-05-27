'The Masked Singer' live tour's Orlando date rescheduled for June 2021

The touring version of hit Fox reality competition The Masked Singer was set to play Orlando this summer in June. As live music is on indefinite pause for now, the whole tour has been rescheduled, with an Orlando show now set for June of 2021.
Season 3 of the show wrapped recently, with the 'Golden Mask' taken home by "Night Angel" Kandi Burruss and second and third place going to Jesse McCartney and Bow Wow respectively. Will that trio be among the surprise celebrity guests promised to appear at these live shows?Orlando's rescheduled date with The Masked Singer is Wednesday, Jun 30, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the original date are still valid.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.