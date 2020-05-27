'The Masked Singer' live tour's Orlando date rescheduled for June 2021

click image Photo courtesy Masked Singer/Facebook

The touring version of hit Fox reality competition The Masked Singer was set to play Orlando this summer in June. As live music is on indefinite pause for now, the whole tour has been rescheduled, with an Orlando show now set for June of 2021.

Season 3 of the show wrapped recently, with the 'Golden Mask' taken home by "Night Angel" Kandi Burruss and second and third place going to Jesse McCartney and Bow Wow respectively. Will that trio be among the surprise celebrity guests promised to appear at these live shows?