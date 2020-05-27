Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

'The Masked Singer' live tour's Orlando date rescheduled for June 2021

Posted By on Wed, May 27, 2020 at 10:53 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY MASKED SINGER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Masked Singer/Facebook

The touring version of hit Fox reality competition The Masked Singer was set to play Orlando this summer in June. As live music is on indefinite pause for now, the whole tour has been rescheduled, with an Orlando show now set for June of 2021.

Season 3 of the show wrapped recently, with the 'Golden Mask' taken home by "Night Angel" Kandi Burruss and second and third place going to Jesse McCartney and Bow Wow respectively. Will that trio be among the surprise celebrity guests promised to appear at these live shows?

Orlando's rescheduled date with The Masked Singer is Wednesday, Jun 30, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the original date are still valid.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

