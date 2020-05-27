Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Gist

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

The Gist

Annual Orlando postseason college football throwdown becomes the Cheez-It Bowl with crunchy new sponsor

Posted By on Wed, May 27, 2020 at 2:03 PM

PHOTO VIA CAMPING WORLD STADIUM/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Camping World Stadium/Facebook

The Cheez-It Bowl is back, and this year it's going to be right here in Orlando. The crunchy lil' snack cracker Cheez-It will be the sponsor of one of the big postseason college football games held annually here in Orlando.

The game is a postseason all-star clash between top teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) or Notre Dame against the Big 12 Conference. And it will be the 20th of these throwdowns hosted in the City Beautiful.

With Camping World's sponsorship of this bowl game ending  they'd held the naming rights since 2017  the event will be rebranded as the Cheez-It Bowl for this season.
click to enlarge IMAGE VIA, YOU KNOW, CHEEZ-IT
  • Image via, you know, Cheez-It
Steve Hogan, CEO of Florida Citrus Sports, snuck a pretty good pun into his statement on the partnership:
"We're proud to partner with Cheez-It, one of the boldest and most creative sponsors in college football. Their commitment to creating an uncommon experience will add new flavor to 'the best bowl trip in America' here in Orlando. We’re excited about the impact that bowl season’s official snack will bring to our community.”
The Cheez-It Bowl is tentatively set for December of this year at Camping World Stadium, and will air on ESPN.


