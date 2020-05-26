Read Orlando Weekly's National Geographic-funded new reporting on Wednesday

Some good news: On April 8, we learned that the National Geographic Society would fund a work of original investigative reporting to be published in Orlando Weekly.
The Society's Emergency Fund for Journalists supports evidence-based, on-the-ground reporting on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on local populations. We know Orlando needs the view from within, not the "view from 35,000 feet" that we get from the national news organizations, and that's why we were so excited to receive a grant.It's clear to everyone that quarantine is a terrible place to be if you live with an abuser, and yet that's where so many people, especially women, find themselves. Last week, we reported on women who told us what it's like to be pregnant during a pandemic. This week, we're taking a look at the stories behind the domestic violence numbers in Central Florida.
