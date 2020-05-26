Orlando indie outliers Tele + the Ghost of Our Lord gets the reissue treatment from Illuminated Paths

I moved to Orlando in 2007. and progressively/aggressively attended any and every show possible. Big. small. in between. Tele was almost always there. either performing or hanging with the artists performing, a true Orlando original and staple. Tele over time got more comfortable performing and recording, with a self-released album and tours under his belt. Leading into another album release with a few new faces and such. Unfortunately these albums only saw a small commotion on Post Records, one of the biggest record labels around Orlando at that time. Which is a definite shame. Always felt as such. So now, finally with the ability to mass communicate and the ears of hundreds of thousands of listeners, the Tele & the Ghost of Our Lord/Tele & Big Tie Moldies albums are finally able to shine more brightly than ever.
