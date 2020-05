Orlando indie outliers Tele + the Ghost of Our Lord gets the reissue treatment from Illuminated Paths

click image Photo courtesy Tele/Facebook

Quasi Immaculate Deception



I moved to Orlando in 2007. and progressively/aggressively attended any and every show possible. Big. small. in between. Tele was almost always there. either performing or hanging with the artists performing, a true Orlando original and staple. Tele over time got more comfortable performing and recording, with a self-released album and tours under his belt. Leading into another album release with a few new faces and such. Unfortunately these albums only saw a small commotion on Post Records, one of the biggest record labels around Orlando at that time. Which is a definite shame. Always felt as such. So now, finally with the ability to mass communicate and the ears of hundreds of thousands of listeners, the Tele & the Ghost of Our Lord/Tele & Big Tie Moldies albums are finally able to shine more brightly than ever.

You can stream on the Illuminated Paths Bandcamp and buy cassette versions of the album as well, or take a quick listen below.

It's rare that a record label can focus on the new and next as well as what influenced said new, providing context and lineage for a scene as it evolves. Locally, Florida's Dying did that, and luckily, so does Illuminated Paths . This month, the Central Florida label began a reissue campaign focusing in on the work of influential Orlando indie project Tele & the Ghost of Our Lord The ever-changing Tele is the long-standing creative outlet of Orlando musician and visual artist Matt Kamm. With a rotating membership and chameleonic sound, Tele has been a hard one to pin down over the years, even more so with Kamm increasingly focusing on his artwork over music.Originally released as DIY CDr editions in 2008,is the first album to roll out, fully remastered for digital and cassette . Immaculate bursts of wigged-out pop music vie for space with defiantly unfinished doodles and audio collages. The next album set for the series is, credited to "Tele & Big Tie Moldies."Illuminated Paths head Joshua Rogers sent us a fond missive about these releases: