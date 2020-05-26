Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

The Heard

Orlando indie outliers Tele + the Ghost of Our Lord gets the reissue treatment from Illuminated Paths

Posted By on Tue, May 26, 2020 at 3:06 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY TELE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Tele/Facebook
It's rare that a record label can focus on the new and next as well as what influenced said new, providing context and lineage for a scene as it evolves. Locally, Florida's Dying did that, and luckily, so does Illuminated Paths. This month, the Central Florida label began a reissue campaign focusing in on the work of influential Orlando indie project Tele & the Ghost of Our Lord.

The ever-changing Tele is the long-standing creative outlet of Orlando musician and visual artist Matt Kamm. With a rotating membership and chameleonic sound, Tele has been a hard one to pin down over the years, even more so with Kamm increasingly focusing on his artwork over music.



Originally released as DIY CDr editions in 2008, Beach Party Blast/Quasi Immaculate Deception is the first album to roll out, fully remastered for digital and cassette. Immaculate bursts of wigged-out pop music vie for space with defiantly unfinished doodles and audio collages. The next album set for the series is Future Frontier, credited to "Tele & Big Tie Moldies."

Illuminated Paths head Joshua Rogers sent us a fond missive about these releases:

I moved to Orlando in 2007. and progressively/aggressively attended any and every show possible. Big. small. in between. Tele was almost always there. either performing or hanging with the artists performing, a true Orlando original and staple. Tele over time got more comfortable performing and recording, with a self-released album and tours under his belt. Leading into another album release with a few new faces and such. Unfortunately these albums only saw a small commotion on Post Records, one of the biggest record labels around Orlando at that time. Which is a definite shame. Always felt as such. So now, finally with the ability to mass communicate and the ears of hundreds of thousands of listeners, the Tele & the Ghost of Our Lord/Tele & Big Tie Moldies albums are finally able to shine more brightly than ever.

You can stream on the Illuminated Paths Bandcamp and buy cassette versions of the album as well, or take a quick listen below.



Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. KFC is testing a new chicken sandwich exclusively in Orlando Read More

  2. Orlando International Airport's budget slash ignores history of growth, will have major impact on new terminal Read More

  3. With debts mounting, the owners of the former Nick Hotel speak to Orlando Weekly on what the future holds Read More

  4. Epcot is quickly becoming one of Disney's biggest coronavirus headaches Read More

  5. Central Florida beaches, coastal towns slammed with crowds over Memorial Day weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation