Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Local horror convention Fantasm to return in October to the Rosen Shingle Creek
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, May 26, 2020 at 1:42 PM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Fantasm/Facebook
-
Attendees at last year's Fantasm con
Local horror convention Fantasm
is returning for a second year in the flesh, and con organizers say that, for now, this October's sequel is going ahead as planned at the Rosen Shingle Creek.
Featured guests this year include stars from the cult hit Halloween III: Season of the Witch
like Tom Atkins(!), Stacey Nelkin and director Tommy Lee Wallace. Also on hand will be P.J. Soles, Mimi Craven,
Fantasm
Camille Keaton and local authors Jackie Sonnenberg and Bram Stoker Award winner Owl Goingback, among many others.
Fantasm joins Megacon in going ahead with live events planned for October.
happens on the weekend of October 2-4 at the Rosen Shingle Creek. Tickets and information on guests and the host hotel can be found here
. Follow Fantasm's Facebook page for any updates on scheduling or rescheduling.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
Tags: Fantasm, Horror, Convention, 2020, Con, Local, Orlando, Halloween, Movies, Image
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.