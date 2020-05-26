Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Local horror convention Fantasm to return in October to the Rosen Shingle Creek

Posted By on Tue, May 26, 2020 at 1:42 PM

click image Attendees at last year's Fantasm con - PHOTO COURTESY FANTASM/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Fantasm/Facebook
  • Attendees at last year's Fantasm con
Local horror convention Fantasm is returning for a second year in the flesh, and con organizers say that, for now, this October's sequel is going ahead as planned at the Rosen Shingle Creek.

Featured guests this year include stars from the cult hit Halloween III: Season of the Witch like Tom Atkins(!), Stacey Nelkin and director Tommy Lee Wallace. Also on hand will be P.J. Soles, Mimi Craven,
Camille Keaton and local authors Jackie Sonnenberg and Bram Stoker Award winner Owl Goingback, among many others.



Fantasm joins Megacon in going ahead with live events planned for October.

Fantasm happens on the weekend of October 2-4 at the Rosen Shingle Creek. Tickets and information on guests and the host hotel can be found here. Follow Fantasm's Facebook page for any updates on scheduling or rescheduling.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

