Tuesday, May 26, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Posted By on Tue, May 26, 2020 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Central Florida Is Slowly Reopening



The first of the large theme parks to open their doors appears to be... Legoland in Winter Haven. Here's how they plan to do it. - LINK

The smaller theme parks opened over the weekend. Fun Spot opened to good crowds last Friday. - LINK

One day after Fun Spot reopened, Gatorland welcomed guests back into their park. - LINK

As colleges prepare to reopen in the fall, UCF puts together its plan. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

