Vote for your favorite Orlando musicians to perform on WMFE's 'Tiny Desk' concert showcase

E-Turn, one of the 14 finalists, performs "What Is It All For?"

Central Florida public radio station WMFE-FM released their list of 14 finalists this week, who are now competing to appear on the station's local showcase based on NPR's famed "Tiny Desk Concerts" series.

The list includes some talented heavy hitters from Orlando's music scene and a few new faces. Check out the nominees:

Adam Fusco – Along This Road

Amanda Lyn – Love Me With Wings

Beemo – Barricades

Creme Lo – Don’t Wait

E-Turn – What Is It All For?

Hallz – Just Leave Me

Jordan Foley – Bully

Matt Shenk Band – Lay Down Your Weapons

Scorpio Szn – Five

Sugar City – Charlottesville

Hayden Woollen – Rollin

Oklahoma Stackhouse – Lost the Plot

Anisha & Von – Lead The Way

John Jacobs – Granddaddy