The Heard

Saturday, May 23, 2020

The Heard

This weekend's Big Pause 2 Fest gives you a tuneful reason to stay indoors

Posted By on Sat, May 23, 2020 at 4:05 PM

click image Beartoe - PHOTO COURTESY BEARTOE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Beartoe/Facebook
  • Beartoe
Southern Fried Sunday has been pretty tireless in providing you with quality weekend musical entertainment and welcome sonic distractions,  this weekend's Big Pause Fest 2 no exception. Combining a phalanx of artists ready to stream live, some prerecorded performance goodness, and an accompanying menu from the New Standard, all bases are covered.

This lineup is extensive and well-curated: Hannah & Thomas Wynn; Shak Nasti, Beartoe, Kaleigh Baker & Matt Walker Duo, Engstrom & Shea, Zelda Grey, BCK Trio, JUNOsmile, Brian Chodorcoff & Brittany Schweizer, and B.Truboxmann.

Proceeds from the event support both the musicians (tip them directly) and NIVA's important work on behalf of independent venues.



Big Pause Fest 2 happens on your computer or smartphone tomorrow (Sunday, May 24) at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the action on the Southern Fried Sunday Facebook page.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

