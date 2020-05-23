This weekend's Big Pause 2 Fest gives you a tuneful reason to stay indoors

click image
Southern Fried Sunday
Photo courtesy Beartoe/Facebook
Beartoe
has been pretty tireless in providing you with quality weekend musical entertainment and welcome sonic distractions, this weekend's Big Pause Fest 2
no exception. Combining a phalanx of artists ready to stream live, some prerecorded performance goodness, and an accompanying menu from the New Standard, all bases are covered.
This lineup is extensive and well-curated: Hannah & Thomas Wynn; Shak Nasti, Beartoe, Kaleigh Baker & Matt Walker Duo, Engstrom & Shea, Zelda Grey, BCK Trio, JUNOsmile, Brian Chodorcoff & Brittany Schweizer, and B.Truboxmann.
Proceeds from the event support both the musicians (tip them directly) and NIVA's important work on behalf
of independent venues.
Big Pause Fest 2 happens on your computer
or smartphone tomorrow (Sunday, May 24) at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the action on the Southern Fried Sunday Facebook
page.
