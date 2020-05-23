Florida reaches 50,000 coronavirus cases on Saturday

click to enlarge Image via Adobe Stock

Medical 3-D rendering of microscopic view of coronavirus

State agencies updated a variety of numbers Saturday related to the coronavirus in Florida. Here are some takeaways:

The total number of cases has reached 50,127, an increase of 676 cases from Friday's count. There have been 2,233 deaths of Florida residents, an increase of 43 from Friday.

The confirmed "unique" unemployment claims received from March 15 to Friday was 1,745,055, with 1,541,299 unemployment claims processed, and 1,006,327 unemployment claimants paid.There have been 1,290 prison inmates who have tested positive for the virus, and 248 corrections workers. 51 workers at the South Bay Correctional Facility have tested positive, the most in the state.Statewide, 28.6 percent of hospital beds are available, with 25.7 percent of available adult intensive-care unit beds.