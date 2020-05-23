Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, May 23, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida reaches 50,000 coronavirus cases on Saturday

Posted By on Sat, May 23, 2020 at 2:37 PM

click to enlarge Medical 3-D rendering of microscopic view of coronavirus - IMAGE VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Image via Adobe Stock
  • Medical 3-D rendering of microscopic view of coronavirus

State agencies updated a variety of numbers Saturday related to the coronavirus in Florida. Here are some takeaways:

The total number of cases has reached 50,127, an increase of 676 cases from Friday's count. There have been 2,233 deaths of Florida residents, an increase of 43 from Friday.

The confirmed "unique" unemployment claims received from March 15 to Friday was 1,745,055, with  1,541,299 unemployment claims processed, and 1,006,327 unemployment claimants paid.

There have been 1,290 prison inmates who have tested positive for the virus, and 248 corrections workers. 51 workers at the South Bay Correctional Facility have tested positive, the most in the state.

Statewide, 28.6 percent of hospital beds are available, with 25.7 percent of available adult intensive-care unit beds.

Sources: Florida Department of Health, Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, Florida Department of Corrections, Florida Agency for Health Care Administration.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Video shows four grown men fighting with paint at a Florida Home Depot Read More

  2. Gov. Ron DeSantis 'lifting all restrictions on youth activities' in Florida, effective immediately Read More

  3. Florida's unemployment system has been breached Read More

  4. Unemployment is a 'horrible life,' says Florida Sen. Rick Scott Read More

  5. Gatorland to reopen to the public Saturday, with new safety policies in place Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation