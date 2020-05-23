Florida reaches 50,000 coronavirus cases on Saturday

State agencies updated a variety of numbers Saturday related to the coronavirus in Florida. Here are some takeaways:
The total number of cases has reached 50,127, an increase of 676 cases from Friday's count. There have been 2,233 deaths of Florida residents, an increase of 43 from Friday.The confirmed "unique" unemployment claims received from March 15 to Friday was 1,745,055, with 1,541,299 unemployment claims processed, and 1,006,327 unemployment claimants paid.
