Universal Orlando will continue paying salaried workers at 80 percent when park reopens June 5

Photo via Universal Orlando Resort/Facebook
Following approval by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday, Universal Studios Florida is preparing to reopen its Orlando theme park on Friday, June 5. In a message to park staff on Friday, Universal says it will preview the park early for employees and continue paying full-time workers 80 percent of their usual wages.
The message, posted to the team members' online portal by Universal Orlando Resort president and COO Bill Davis, says the company is using its experiences reopening CityWalk as a guide, offering health screenings, social distancing guidelines, and enhanced sanitation practices.
"I'm also thrilled to say that on June 1 and 2, we will invite Team Members to a reopening preview," wrote Davis. "This will be a wonderful opportunity to reconnect with our UO family, reinvigorate ourselves with all of the amazing things our parks have to offer, and learn and understand firsthand what the Guest experience will be like going forward."
Even as team members are being trained on additional measures to work with and protect the public, many will continue seeing a 20 percent reduction in their salary. Salaried and paraprofessionals will be paid at 80 percent, while full-time workers will be paid for their hours worked, at a minimum of 32 weekly.
Screenshot via Universal Orlando UOTeam portal
"For now, we know you have questions about how our resort's reopening affects your schedule and pay. Here are our plans for the near term," the memo reads.
"Hourly Team Member schedules will be posted on a one-week basis, on Tuesdays instead of Thursdays, and effective June 1, will be paid as per scheduled time. Non-Exempt and Exempt Team Members will continue to be paid at 80% and can supplement their pay with benefit time as they have been."
Universal's published safety protocols
show major changes to how guests and employees will move around the park, with a great deal of training and extra steps expected of those who interact with guests.
"A big part of our success will be ensuring you — the best theme park resort Team Members in the business — have the training and support you need to feel comfortable and ready to successfully and safely welcome our Guests," wrote Davis. "As such, leaders are scheduling in Team Members for training on our new safety procedures, and to help get our parks and service standards ready for our Guests."
As of Friday, Florida has 48,150 active cases of COVID-19
and has had 2,190 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Thursday saw a rise of 748 new cases from the day prior.
