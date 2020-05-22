Friday, May 22, 2020
Timucua Arts to stream last year's command performance by Ken Stringfellow tonight
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, May 22, 2020 at 1:22 PM
VIDEO
Tonight, the
Timucua Arts Foundation
is doing a one-night-only broadcast of the solo show by power-pop legend
Ken Stringfellow
from last year on their website and Youtube channel.
In October of last year,
Stringfellow
held court on the Timucua stage, playing a mix of old and new songs
– with a particular focus on
his 2001 solo album
Touched –
and telling stories from his *ahem* storied career, whether as part of the Posies, Big Star, Mercury Rev or R.E.M.
The
rebroadcast of Ken Stringfellow's set at Timucua
screens tonight (Friday) at 7:30 p..m.
click image
Photo courtesy Ken Stringfellow/Facebook
Ken Stringfellow at Timucua
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
Tags:
Ken Stringfellow, Posies, Livestream, Rebroadcast, Timucua Arts, Music, Concert, Show, Image
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.