The Heard

Friday, May 22, 2020

The Heard

Timucua Arts to stream last year's command performance by Ken Stringfellow tonight

Posted By on Fri, May 22, 2020 at 1:22 PM

Tonight, the Timucua Arts Foundation is doing a one-night-only broadcast of the solo show by power-pop legend Ken Stringfellow from last year on their website and Youtube channel.

In October of last year, Stringfellow held court on the Timucua stage, playing a mix of old and new songs with a particular focus on his 2001 solo album Touched  and telling stories from his *ahem* storied career, whether as part of the Posies, Big Star, Mercury Rev or R.E.M.



The rebroadcast of Ken Stringfellow's set at Timucua screens tonight (Friday) at 7:30 p..m.

click image Ken Stringfellow at Timucua - PHOTO COURTESY KEN STRINGFELLOW/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Ken Stringfellow/Facebook
  • Ken Stringfellow at Timucua
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication.

