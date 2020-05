Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Friday, May 22, 2020

It's happening quickly. Just days after Universal Orlando Resort presented their reopening plan to Orange County, we've learned the park will reopen to guests in less than two weeks. - LINK We've seen him move mountains in the past. Can John Morgan really sue Florida over it's lousy unemployment system? - LINK Something has to be done about the state's muddled unemployment system. Not only is it the worst in the nation, now it appears some of it's data has been stolen. - LINK Living through this pandemic has been tough for everyone, but can you imagine being pregnant through all of this? - LINK