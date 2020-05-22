Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Friday, May 22, 2020

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Friday, May 22, 2020

Posted By on Fri, May 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM

Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Universal Orlando Reopening In Just Weeks



It's happening quickly. Just days after Universal Orlando Resort presented their reopening plan to Orange County, we've learned the park will reopen to guests in less than two weeks. - LINK

We've seen him move mountains in the past. Can John Morgan really sue Florida over it's lousy unemployment system? - LINK

Something has to be done about the state's muddled unemployment system. Not only is it the worst in the nation, now it appears some of it's data has been stolen. - LINK

Living through this pandemic has been tough for everyone, but can you imagine being pregnant through all of this? - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

