Friday, May 22, 2020

Hear 'Five Strange Central Florida Stories' online Friday at noon

Posted By on Fri, May 22, 2020 at 10:09 AM

click image Controlled explosion of Orlando City Hall - SCREENSHOT VIA MOVIE CLIPS/YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via Movie Clips/YouTube
  • Controlled explosion of Orlando City Hall

Friday afternoon is about to get strange. Or at least stranger than usual for Central Florida.

That's because Orange County Regional History Center curator of collections Lesleyanne Drake is leading a Zoom discussion at noon about five of the most interesting, outlandish stories she's learned about since she joined the History Center team.

From 7,000-year-old bog bodies (with their brain tissue still preserved), to the time Orlando City Hall was destroyed in an epic explosion for a Hollywood film, these facts, Drake warns, "are sure to blow your mind!"

If your mind is in need of blowing, check out the event page on Facebook to watch, or register online right here.

_
