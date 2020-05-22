Hear 'Five Strange Central Florida Stories' online Friday at noon

Friday afternoon is about to get strange. Or at least stranger than usual for Central Florida.
That's because Orange County Regional History Center curator of collections Lesleyanne Drake is leading a Zoom discussion at noon about five of the most interesting, outlandish stories she's learned about since she joined the History Center team.From 7,000-year-old bog bodies (with their brain tissue still preserved), to the time Orlando City Hall was destroyed in an epic explosion for a Hollywood film, these facts, Drake warns, "are sure to blow your mind!"
