Local experimental music showcase Accidental Music Festival returns this year as a livestream

The Orlando-based Accidental Music Festival has been a very enjoyable rallying point for experimental and left-field classical performers – and enthusiasts – over the years. We fondly remember the 2017 installment in a gutted-out space near the SODO Target, where we were exposed to acts that became favorites like Elizabeth A. Baker, Blacksunblackmoon and the Milovac Colossal Unit. AMF is coming back this year – online – with a carefully curated shortlist of performers courtesy the Timucua Arts Foundation.
This year's lineup features some welcome returns: Elizabeth A. Baker, Geoffrey Burleson, Sarah Cahill , Vicky Chow, Stephanie Griffin, Margaret Lancaster, Dave Lebleu, Brianna Matzke, Nicole Miglis, Esther Noh, null-state, Caleb van der Swaagh, and Dustin Wong.