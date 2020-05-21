Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Thursday, May 21, 2020

Local experimental music showcase Accidental Music Festival returns this year as a livestream

Posted By on Thu, May 21, 2020 at 11:55 AM

The Orlando-based Accidental Music Festival has been a very enjoyable rallying point for experimental and left-field classical performers  and enthusiasts  over the years. We fondly remember the 2017 installment in a gutted-out space near the SODO Target, where we were exposed to acts that became favorites like Elizabeth A. Baker, Blacksunblackmoon and the Milovac Colossal Unit. AMF is coming back this year online with a carefully curated shortlist of performers courtesy the Timucua Arts Foundation.

This year's lineup features some welcome returns: Elizabeth A. Baker, Geoffrey Burleson, Sarah Cahill , Vicky Chow, Stephanie Griffin, Margaret Lancaster, Dave Lebleu, Brianna Matzke, Nicole Miglis, Esther Noh, null-state, Caleb van der Swaagh, and Dustin Wong.

Accidental Music Festival is on Saturday, May 30. at 5 p.m. You must RSVP beforehand to access the stream.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

