Thursday, May 21, 2020

The Heard

Guns N' Roses postpones summer stadium show in Central Florida due to coronavirus concerns

Posted By on Thu, May 21, 2020 at 12:33 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY GUNS N ROSES/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Guns N Roses/Facebook
Guns N’ Roses fans are gonna have to exercise some patience (sorry, don’t cry) as the band has officially postponed their August 15 date at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The news comes as part of the postponement of the band’s entire North American tour, which was supposed to kick off on the Fourth of July in Wisconsin.



“GN’R Fam, some news: the North American tour is being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution. We will share the updated schedule as soon as the dates are finalized & all tickets will be honored accordingly,” the band wrote in a statement. “Thank you for your understanding during this time as we look forward to coming back together very soon.”

Add this to a long list of Central Florida Live Nation shows hitting the cutting room floor lately. Ticket Holders should visit livenation.com/refund for your options.


This story also appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

