Guns N' Roses postpones summer stadium show in Central Florida due to coronavirus concerns

fans are gonna have to exercise some patience (sorry, don’t cry) as the band has officially postponed their
August 15 date at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium
in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.
The news comes as part of the postponement of the band’s entire North American tour, which was supposed to kick off on the Fourth of July in Wisconsin.
“GN’R Fam, some news: the North American tour is being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution. We will share the updated schedule as soon as the dates are finalized & all tickets will be honored accordingly,” the band wrote in a statement. “Thank you for your understanding during this time as we look forward to coming back together very soon.”
Add this to a long list of Central Florida
Live Nation shows hitting the cutting room floor
lately. Ticket Holders should visit
livenation.com/refund
for your options.
