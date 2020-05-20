Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Bloggytown

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Orange County releases 'consumer confidence' survey to gauge reopening during coronavirus

Posted By on Wed, May 20, 2020 at 5:02 PM

click to enlarge "Superstar" by Hanna Jubran, in front of the Orange County Administration Building - PHOTO BY DAVE PLOTKIN
  • Photo by Dave Plotkin
  • "Superstar" by Hanna Jubran, in front of the Orange County Administration Building

The Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force wants to know your thoughts on how local businesses and our economy are reopening. The group released a survey asking county residents to weigh in on issues like social distancing enforcement, restaurant capacity and daily temperature checks.

You can take the Orange County Consumer Confidence Survey right here, and it's worth five minutes of your time. Especially in periods of uncertainty, such polls often guide decision-makers in determining next steps. This survey clearly seems designed to find residents' comfort levels, and how likely certain precautions are to draw people out of their homes.

The questions range from specific measures establishments could take to reopen safely to how respondents feel about where Orange County's economy will be six months from now.

Among the nearly 20 multiple-choice questions are:
  • How concerned are you about businesses enforcing social distancing guidelines and other proper COVID-19 prevention health protocols (e.g., wearing masks/face coverings)?
  • Are you more likely to shop in a store or dine at a restaurant that enforces a policy requiring all employees to wear masks/face coverings at all times?
  • Are you more likely to shop in a store or dine at a restaurant that enforces a policy requiring all employees AND patrons to wear masks/face coverings at all times?
  • Are you more likely to shop in a store or dine at a restaurant that conducts temperature checks of all employees AND patrons?
  • Would you attend a gathering of more than 100 people if all safety/health precautions were taken?
At a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Jerry Demings discussed the survey, saying many residents have already weighed in. It's offered in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole, so nearly everyone in the Central Florida community can weigh in.

You can take the survey here, and check out the Economic Recovery Task Force website to learn more about who is making the big decisions locally on safety measures and practices in the COVID-19 era. Find out more about the latest county directives on their site here.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

