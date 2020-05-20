Orange County releases 'consumer confidence' survey to gauge reopening during coronavirus

click to enlarge Photo by Dave Plotkin

"Superstar" by Hanna Jubran, in front of the Orange County Administration Building

The Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force wants to know your thoughts on how local businesses and our economy are reopening. The group released a survey asking county residents to weigh in on issues like social distancing enforcement, restaurant capacity and daily temperature checks.

You can take the Orange County Consumer Confidence Survey right here, and it's worth five minutes of your time. Especially in periods of uncertainty, such polls often guide decision-makers in determining next steps. This survey clearly seems designed to find residents' comfort levels, and how likely certain precautions are to draw people out of their homes.

How concerned are you about businesses enforcing social distancing guidelines and other proper COVID-19 prevention health protocols (e.g., wearing masks/face coverings)?

Are you more likely to shop in a store or dine at a restaurant that enforces a policy requiring all employees to wear masks/face coverings at all times?



Are you more likely to shop in a store or dine at a restaurant that enforces a policy requiring all employees AND patrons to wear masks/face coverings at all times?

Are you more likely to shop in a store or dine at a restaurant that conducts temperature checks of all employees AND patrons?

Would you attend a gathering of more than 100 people if all safety/health precautions were taken?