Orange County releases 'consumer confidence' survey to gauge reopening during coronavirus

The Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force wants to know your thoughts on how local businesses and our economy are reopening. The group released a survey asking county residents to weigh in on issues like social distancing enforcement, restaurant capacity and daily temperature checks.
You can take the Orange County Consumer Confidence Survey right here, and it's worth five minutes of your time. Especially in periods of uncertainty, such polls often guide decision-makers in determining next steps. This survey clearly seems designed to find residents' comfort levels, and how likely certain precautions are to draw people out of their homes.The questions range from specific measures establishments could take to reopen safely to how respondents feel about where Orange County's economy will be six months from now.
