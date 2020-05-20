Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Wednesday, May 20, 2020

click to enlarge
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.
Health Worker Says She Was Fired For Not Fudging State Stats??
Department of Heath worker, Rebekah Jones, says she was fired for refusing to manipulate the Florida's Covid numbers. - LINK
For the past two decades the Orange County Library's Herndon Branch has welcomed readers of all ages. Sadly the Colonial Drive location has closed it's doors forever. - LINK
We want to give a huge thumbs up to Orlando's Fringe Festival staff for pulling out a season that almost didn't happen. - LINK
Just in case you were wondering, here's the complete Fringe Fest streaming schedule. Check it out! It'll be well worth your time and your time will be much appreciated by the local artists who need our support. - LINK
If you're a fan of Thai food, you're going to love this news coming out of Mills 50's Z Asian Vietnamese Kitchen and Instant Pot. It's a soup kit you can take home! - LINK
Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.