Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Department of Heath worker, Rebekah Jones, says she was fired for refusing to manipulate the Florida's Covid numbers. - LINK For the past two decades the Orange County Library's Herndon Branch has welcomed readers of all ages. Sadly the Colonial Drive location has closed it's doors forever. - LINK We want to give a huge thumbs up to Orlando's Fringe Festival staff for pulling out a season that almost didn't happen. - LINK Just in case you were wondering, here's the complete Fringe Fest streaming schedule. Check it out! It'll be well worth your time and your time will be much appreciated by the local artists who need our support. - LINK If you're a fan of Thai food, you're going to love this news coming out of Mills 50's Z Asian Vietnamese Kitchen and Instant Pot. It's a soup kit you can take home! - LINK