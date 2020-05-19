Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Play in a Day wants you to to 'Stay Away' for this year's showcase (but still watch at home on Facebook)
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, May 19, 2020 at 4:08 PM
click image
Beth Marshall Presents
-
Photo by Robert Cunha
-
Play in a Day 2019
is going full-steam ahead with their longtime annual Play in a Day extravaganza, and they want you to stay away
! Wait, come back, Play in a Day is still happening, it's just going fully online with the help of Central Florida's Social Distance Showcase.
Participating teams will be given their themes on Friday, June 19, and then will devise and craft their plays over a frantic 24 hours on Zoom (and Zoom inherently adds an extra element of anxiety), with the resulting stagings happening on Facebook Live. Fourteen all-star Zoom teams are already set up and raring to virtually go.
Stay Away Play in a Day happens on June 21, at 5:30 p.m. Watch the action unfold via livestream on the Beth Marshall Presents website
or Facebook
.
Proceeds from ticket purchases or items purchased at the event's auction will go straight to the Beth Marshall Presents Top Teens Scholarship Program.
—
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
Tags: Stay Away Play in a Day, Play in a Day, Beth Marshall Presents, Theatre, Acting, Orlando, Competition, Zoom, Image
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.