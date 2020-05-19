Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Gist

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

The Gist

Play in a Day wants you to to 'Stay Away' for this year's showcase (but still watch at home on Facebook)

Posted By on Tue, May 19, 2020 at 4:08 PM

click image Play in a Day 2019 - PHOTO BY ROBERT CUNHA
  • Photo by Robert Cunha
  • Play in a Day 2019
Beth Marshall Presents is going full-steam ahead with their longtime annual Play in a Day extravaganza, and they want you to stay away! Wait, come back, Play in a Day is still happening, it's just going fully online with the help of Central Florida's Social Distance Showcase.

Participating teams will be given their themes on Friday, June 19, and then will devise and craft their plays over a frantic 24 hours on Zoom (and Zoom inherently adds an extra element of anxiety), with the resulting stagings happening on Facebook Live. Fourteen all-star Zoom teams are already set up and raring to virtually go.



Stay Away Play in a Day happens on June 21, at 5:30 p.m. Watch the action unfold via livestream on the Beth Marshall Presents website or Facebook.

Proceeds from ticket purchases or items purchased at the event's auction will go straight to the Beth Marshall Presents Top Teens Scholarship Program.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

