Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Bloggytown

OP-ED: State Rep. Geraldine Thompson on the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery

Posted By on Tue, May 19, 2020 at 4:17 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GERALDINE THOMPSON
  • Photo via Geraldine Thompson
As I follow the developments surrounding the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in the state of Georgia, I think about other young African American males whose lives have been taken because people shoot first and ask questions later.

My middle child is a son. He grew up in House District 44 and graduated from West Orange High School where he was Class President. He is college educated, a professional, a husband and a father. He has no criminal record and works to improve the lives of people in the community where he lives. He sometimes walks or jogs throughout our neighborhood where 74 percent of the residents don't look like him. If he is gone for what I consider an inordinate period of time, I become concerned. My concern is rooted in recollections of experiences that he shared with me during his childhood.



Those experiences included being called the "N" word by two boys next door, not being invited to a pool party because the parents of a good friend said people like him couldn't swim in their pool and countless times when he was followed as he visited the mall or shopped in stores.
'Being responsible for the upbringing of an African American male child in our society presents some out-sized challenges ...' click to tweet
As his mother, these experiences caused me great pain and prompted me to explain to him some of the ugly realities in our society. I helped him understand that, unfortunately, people sometimes acted solely based on the color of his skin and what they saw on the outside. Being responsible for the upbringing of an African American male child in our society presents some out-sized challenges and allows me to put myself in the shoes of the mothers of Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin and so many others who have seen their sons devalued and destroyed because of the preconceived notions of others. Our criminal justice system must, indeed, be color blind because all lives matter.

_
State Rep. Geraldine Thompson is a Democrat representing District 44. She was a state senator from 2012 to 2016, and previously served in the Florida House from 2006 to 2012. District 44 includes Windermere, Winter Garden, Gotha, Lake Buena Vista, as well as Walt Disney World, Universal Studios Florida, SeaWorld, International Drive and the Orange County Convention Center.
click to enlarge Ahmaud Arbery - PHOTO VIA MARCUS ARBERY
  • Photo via Marcus Arbery
  • Ahmaud Arbery
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. As coronavirus cases climb in Florida, Tom Brady is selling $45 'immunity' vitamins Read More

  2. Epcot is quickly becoming one of Disney's biggest coronavirus headaches Read More

  3. In uncertain times, Cocoa Beach's latest hotel embraces the city's retro vibes Read More

  4. Mike Pence to visit Orlando nursing home on Wednesday to deliver PPE, will he wear a mask? Read More

  5. Publix makes a billion dollars during the coronavirus outbreak, while employees still lack hazard pay Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 13, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation