The Gist

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Posted By on Tue, May 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Really Tom Brady, Do You Really Need The Money?



The Tampa Bay Buc's newest star took to the internet to hawk a new vitamin from his TB12 line, claiming it will help you combat the corona virus. Really Tom Brady? - LINK

As Disney slowly begins looking into how it will fully re-enter public life, it appears Epcot may be the park that requires the most adjustments. - LINK

Enzian and Bungalower offer up a special drive-in movie and it sells out in 30 minutes. - LINK

We love this! In the middle of all this pandemic talk, Cocoa Beach is debuting what is somewhat of a local landmark. Proving what was old actually can be new again. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

