Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

The Tampa Bay Buc's newest star took to the internet to hawk a new vitamin from his TB12 line, claiming it will help you combat the corona virus. Really Tom Brady? - LINK As Disney slowly begins looking into how it will fully re-enter public life, it appears Epcot may be the park that requires the most adjustments. - LINK Enzian and Bungalower offer up a special drive-in movie and it sells out in 30 minutes. - LINK We love this! In the middle of all this pandemic talk, Cocoa Beach is debuting what is somewhat of a local landmark. Proving what was old actually can be new again. - LINK